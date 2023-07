BENGALURU, July 21 (Reuters) - Shares of consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS) fell nearly 2% in pre-open trading on Friday after reporting a smaller-than-expected increase in June-quarter profit, hurt by higher costs and tepid demand for branded tea.

