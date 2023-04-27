Unilever's India arm posts higher profit on home care demand















CHENNAI, April 27 (Reuters) - India's Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS) reported a near-10% increase in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, led by higher demand for its home, beauty and personal care products.

The Dove soapmaker's profit rose to 25.52 billion rupees ($313 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from 23.27 billion rupees a year earlier, HUL, the Indian arm of UK-based Unilever (ULVR.L), said in an exchange filing.

HUL had earlier this year said its revenue growth in March quarter will be driven by the higher prices of products across its portfolio. Its price growth in the quarter was 7%, while sales volumes expanded 4%.

The Surf and Rin detergent maker's sale of products climbed to 146.38 billion rupees from 131.9 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from its top two businesses - home care and beauty and personal care - climbed 19, and 10%, respectively.

"With inflation easing ... Market volumes will recover gradually as consumption habits re-adjust," outgoing Chief Executive Officer Sanjiv Mehta said in a statement. Insider Rohit Jawa will replace him later this year.

Shares of Hindustan Unilever fell 1.2% after the earnings, taking its total declines this year to over 3%. ($1 = 81.6500 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Editing by Savio D'Souza











