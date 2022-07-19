Unilever's India unit posts 11% rise in June-quarter profit

A pedestrian walks past the Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) headquarters in Mumbai January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/

BENGALURU, July 19 (Reuters) - India's largest consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HLL.NS) posted an 11% rise in June-quarter profit on Tuesday, as it gained market share in its home care segment.

The company's profit rose to 22.89 billion rupees ($286.36 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with 20.61 billion rupees a year earlier. (https://bityl.co/DKM2)

The India unit of Unilever (ULVR.L) earned 140.16 billion rupees from sales of its products during the quarter.

($1 = 79.9330 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru

