Retail & Consumer
Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing reports 5.6% rise in Q1 profit, beats estimates
1 minute read
TOKYO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Fast Retailing (9983.T), owner of clothing brand Uniqlo, said on Wednesday its first-quarter operating profit rose 5.6% from the year earlier period, boosted by sales in South Asia, North America and Europe.
Profit rose to 119.4 billion yen ($1.04 billion) in the three months ending Nov. 30. The market's consensus forecast was for 102.6 billion yen, an average of analysts' forecasts from Refinitiv showed.
($1=114.5700 yen)
Reporting by Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
