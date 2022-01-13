Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing reports 5.6% rise in Q1 profit, beats estimates

Clothes of the collaborative label +J from Uniqlo's new tie-up with German designer Jil Sander, are displayed at the retailer's press room in Tokyo, Japan November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Ritsuko Ando/File Photo

TOKYO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Fast Retailing (9983.T), owner of clothing brand Uniqlo, said on Wednesday its first-quarter operating profit rose 5.6% from the year earlier period, boosted by sales in South Asia, North America and Europe.

Profit rose to 119.4 billion yen ($1.04 billion) in the three months ending Nov. 30. The market's consensus forecast was for 102.6 billion yen, an average of analysts' forecasts from Refinitiv showed.

($1=114.5700 yen)

