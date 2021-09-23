Unit of SMCP's majority shareholder fails to redeem bonds

An employee arranges a clothing display inside a Sandro luxury clothing store, operated by SMCP Group, in Paris, France, December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - French fashion company SMCP (SMCP.PA), whose brands include Sandro and Maje, said on Thursday that European TopSoho - a unit of its majority shareholder - had failed to redeem 250 million euros ($293 million) of bonds exchangeable into SMCP shares.

"European TopSoho has until September 30 (inclusive) to remedy this default", said SMCP in a statement.

"To SMCP's knowledge, the shares underlying the bonds and pledged in this context represent 37% of the share capital of SMCP," it added.

SMCP said the situation did not call into question its own funding and operations, and SMCP shares were up 5.6% by 0855 GMT.

Shandong Ruyi (002193.SZ) holds 53% of the share capital of SMCP, and European TopSoho is one of its units. Neither company immediately responded to emailed requests for comment.

($1 = 0.8530 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.