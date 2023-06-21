Upper Crust owner SSP reports upbeat revenue as travel boom lifts sales

June 21 (Reuters) - Upper Crust owner SSP Group (SSPG.L) said on Wednesday revenue for the first 10 weeks of the second half of fiscal 2023 was 10% higher than pre-pandemic levels, aided by strong domestic travel in North America.

Revenue from North America, its best-performing region, was 23% higher during April 1 to June 11 compared with 2019 levels, the company added.

SSP, which operates food and beverage outlets at train stations and airports in 37 countries, maintained its core profit outlook for the year at the upper end of its 250 million pounds to 280 million pounds ($317.80 million-$355.94 million) forecast.

($1 = 0.7867 pounds)

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru;















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.