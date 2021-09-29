Skip to main content

Upper Crust owner SSP's sales running at half of pre-coronavirus levels

A view shows an Upper Crust at Victoria Station in London, Britain July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Upper Crust owner SSP (SSPG.L) said on Wednesday its sales in the latest week were around half of pre-pandemic levels, as its outlets at train stations and airports are slower to recover from the health crisis.

The British company, which has warned that it might take until 2024 for revenue to return to pre-COVID levels, said it was assuming a slightly slower recovery in sales during the 2022 financial year due to uncertainty in the pace of rebound. Revenue in the latest week was 53% of 2019 levels.

