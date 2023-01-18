U.S. agency cites Amazon.com for safety hazards

[1/2] The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, November 15, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo















NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. government agency on Wednesday issued citations against Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) for failing to keep workers safe, after inspections at three warehouses found that workers were exposed to ergonomic hazards.

The Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration said workers at Amazon facilities in New Windsor, New York, Waukegan, Illinois and Deltona, Florida were exposed to a higher risk of lower back injuries and other musculoskeletal disorders.

It said the risk stemmed from the high frequency with which workers were required to lift heavy packages; assume awkward postures such as twisting, bending and long reaches while lifting; and work long hours to complete their duties.

Workers at the Florida were also exposed to "struck-by" hazards, where merchandise that was unevenly stacked or not secured was susceptible to collapse, OSHA said.

Amazon faces $60,269 in possible penalties for the violations, OSHA said.

The investigations followed referrals from the office of U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in Manhattan.

Similar investigations at Amazon locations in Aurora, Colorado, Nampa, Idaho and Castleton, New York are continuing.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Bernadette Baum











