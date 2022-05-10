US Foods CEO steps down after agreement with activist investor Sachem Head

Scott Ferguson, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager for Sachem Head Capital Management LP, presents during the 2018 Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S., April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

May 10 (Reuters) - US Foods Holding Corp (USFD.N) Chief Executive Officer Pietro Satriano stepped down following an agreement between the food distributor and Sachem Head Capital Management that brought an end to one of the most high-profile corporate fights this year.

The agreement with the hedge fund also includes the appointment of three new independent directors, including Sachem Head founder and portfolio manager Scott Ferguson, US Foods said.

Activist investor Sachem Head, US Foods' biggest shareholder with an 8.7% stake, had been for pushing for changes at the company since late last year, saying its performance was unsatisfactory and it had not improved operations as promised.

US Foods, which was helmed by Satriano since 2015, has struggled to boost profit margins to keep in line with competitors Sysco Corp (SYY.N), due to runaway inflation and supply chains being disrupted during the pandemic.

Satriano's exit marks the second time in less than two weeks that a CEO at a prominent U.S. company has left following a challenge by an activist investment firm. On Friday, Southwest Gas Holdings replaced John Hester as CEO in a settlement with billionaire investor Carl Icahn.

After next week's annual meeting, US Foods' board will have 13 members, all of whom are independent. Two Sachem Head directors, Scott Ferguson and David Toy, will join the committee to find a new CEO.

The company said on Tuesday Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Iacobucci had been appointed interim CEO, as it starts a search to find a permanent replacement for Satriano.

Reuters first reported Sachem Head's advanced talks to drop a board challenge against US Foods in exchange for three board seats and the resignation of Satriano on Monday. read more

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.