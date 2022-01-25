U.S. House panel seeks information from meat processing firms on rising prices

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) questions Gordon Sondland, US Ambassador to the European Union, during a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2019. Samuel Corum/Pool via REUTERS

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee on economic and consumer policy sent a letter on Tuesday to major U.S. meat processing companies, seeking information on rising prices and profits.

The companies included Tyson Foods (TSN.N), JBS Foods (JBSS3.SA), National Beef and Seaboard (SEB.A). Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, the chairman of the panel, asked for information about price increases on beef, pork and chicken products, the panel said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

