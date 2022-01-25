Retail & Consumer1 minute read
U.S. House panel seeks information from meat processing firms on rising prices
Jan 25 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee on economic and consumer policy sent a letter on Tuesday to major U.S. meat processing companies, seeking information on rising prices and profits.
The companies included Tyson Foods (TSN.N), JBS Foods (JBSS3.SA), National Beef and Seaboard (SEB.A). Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, the chairman of the panel, asked for information about price increases on beef, pork and chicken products, the panel said on Tuesday.
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru
