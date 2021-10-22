Skip to main content

Vans sneaker maker VF misses sales estimates as supply chain disruptions bite

1 minute read

Shoes and backpack of Vans are seen in a shop window in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

Oct 22 (Reuters) - VF Corp (VFC.N) reported quarterly revenue on Friday that missed analysts' estimates as the Vans owner grappled with global supply chain disruptions and factory shutdowns in Vietnam.

The Denver-based company's shares were down 2.1% at $72 in premarket trading.

Months-long factory closures in Vietnam and a strained supply chain threaten to hit apparel makers as they are at risk of facing product shortages over the busy shopping period during the holiday season.

VF sources around 25% of its products from Vietnam, with the exposure likely higher for its largest brand Vans, Cowen analysts said earlier this month.

The company's total revenue rose 23% to $3.20 billion in the second quarter, compared with estimates of $3.50 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

VF's net income rose to $464.1 million, or $1.18 per share, in the quarter, from $256.7 million, or 66 cents per share a year earlier.

Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shounak Dasgupta

