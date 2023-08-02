Victoria's wage enforcement agency charges Woolworths for underpaying ex-employees

A man sits outside a Woolworths supermarket following the easing of restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, June 16, 2020. Picture taken June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/file photo

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The wage law enforcement agency of the Australian state of Victoria on Wednesday said it has filed more than 1,000 charges against top grocer Woolworths Group (WOW.AX), alleging failure to pay A$1 million ($659,000.00) in long-service leaves to over 1,200 former employees.

The Wage Inspectorate Victoria (WIV) alleged that between 2018 and 2021, Woolworths did not pay more than A$960,000 in long-service leave entitlements to 1,199 former employees.

During the same period, the grocer's unit Woolstar also failed to pay more than A$45,000 in long-service leave entitlements to 36 former employees, the agency said.

"Victorians expect businesses with significant payroll resources to get this stuff right. They'd be disappointed to see a household name facing underpayment allegations," Robert Hortle, the commissioner of Wage Inspectorate Victoria said.

Under the Victoria Long Service Leave Act 2018, employees who have worked continuously with one employer for at least seven years are provided long-service leave.

Woolworths, which has been facing lawsuits and civil proceedings for underpaying its workers, has been struggling to resolve the issues since 2019.

The agency has also filed similar lawsuits against telecom giant Optus, brokerage firm Commsec and lender Bankwest.

($1 = 1.5175 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema

