Wagamama-owner projects higher annual profit, flags labour shortages

Signs of Wagamama restaurant are seen in London, Britain, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group (RTN.L) forecast an increase in its annual profit on Wednesday, after the Wagamama-owner swung to a profit in the first half on cost cuts and pent-up demand from Britons who stepped out after lockdowns eased.

However, it also warned of some uncertainty around labour shortages and supply chain constraints.

The company reported an adjusted core profit of 11.2 million pounds ($15.49 million) for the 27 weeks ended July 4, compared with a loss of 18.3 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.7230 pounds)

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

