Wagamama-owner Restaurant Group first-half profit jumps on strong demand

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Signs of Wagamama restaurant are seen in London, Britain, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Wagamama and Frankie & Benny's owner Restaurant Group Plc (RTN.L) posted higher first-half profit, as the warm summer weather encouraged more Britons to dine out.

The company, which operates over 400 restaurants and pubs as well as concessions at UK airports, reported its adjusted core profit for the period ended July 3 came in at 41.7 million pounds ($47.99 million), compared with 11.2 million pounds the previous year.

($1 = 0.8690 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muhammed Husain and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.