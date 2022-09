Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Shopping trolley is seen in front of Walmart logo in this illustration, July 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) will raise $5 billion in bond offerings that are due between 2025 and 2052, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.