Walmart to hire more than 5,000 workers, add two new hubs

March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. retail chain Walmart Inc (WMT.N) plans to hire more than 5,000 new associates globally to its tech hubs during the current fiscal year, the company said on Tuesday.

The company's technology unit Walmart Global Tech would be hiring for positions such as cybersecurity professional, product manager and data scientist, among others.

Walmart Global Tech will also add two new global tech hubs in Toronto and Atlanta, taking the total count to 16.

Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

