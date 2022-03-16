Walmart plans to hire over 50,000 U.S. workers in Q1

A Walmart sign is seen inside its department store where the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is available as Walmart and other major U.S. pharmacies take part in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, to increase vaccinations in the U.S. in West Haven, Connecticut, U.S., February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/

March 16 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) said on Wednesday it plans to hire more than 50,000 workers in the United States in its first quarter as the U.S. retailer giant expands its business in the country.

The new hires will fill roles at its stores, clubs, campuses and supply chain facilities, with Walmart also hiring thousands of workers for its new tech hubs in Toronto and Atlanta. read more

Walmart's average hourly rate is $16.40 an hour in the United States and the starting wage goes up to $30 an hour in select roles and markets, Chief People Officer Donna Morris said in a post on its corporate website.

The Sam's Club parent said it had hired 5,500 pharmacists or pharmacy managers in 2021 and more than 13,000 pharmacy technicians. It also added nearly 4,500 truck drivers to its U.S. private fleet last year.

The retailer employs around 2.2 million workers around the world, including 1.6 million in the United States.

The Wall Street Journal had first reported the hiring news.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

