Retail & ConsumerWalmart to make two-thirds of U.S. hourly store roles full-time

A Walmart worker organises products for Christmas season at a Walmart store in Teterboro, New Jersey, U.S., October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Walmart Inc (WMT.N) said on Wednesday it expected to convert two-thirds of its U.S. hourly store roles to full-time positions by the end of the current fiscal year, as the retailer looks to retain workers.

Pickup and delivery businesses have boomed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting Walmart to create more full-time jobs for such roles with consistent schedules.

With the latest move, Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart will have 100,000 more full-time positions than it did five years ago, it said in a blog post.

The retailer, whose fiscal year typically ends in January, employs about 1.6 million people in the United States, according to its website.

