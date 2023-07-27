Walmart in Mexico posts slightly higher profit amid sales uptick

MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Walmart's Mexico unit on Thursday posted a 5% year-on-year rise in its second-quarter net profit, boosted by slightly higher sales.

Walmart de Mexico (WALMEX.MX), the biggest retailer in Mexico, posted a net profit of 11.44 billion pesos ($668 million).

Quarterly revenue at the chain rose 9.25% from the year-ago period to reach 213.724 billion pesos, boosted by a "Hot Sale event" in June, the company said in a statement.

Same-store sales increased 8.5% in Mexico and 9.5% in Central America.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter rose 8.5% to 21.9 billion pesos.

It also expanded its physical footprint with 22 new stores in Mexico.

($1 = 17.1156 pesos at end-June)

Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Noe Torres; Editing by Isabel Woodford

