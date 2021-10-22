Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

Walmart recalls 3,900 room sprays on possible dangerous bacteria contamination

1 minute read

The exterior of a Walmart department store is pictured in West Haven, Connecticut, U.S., February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) is recalling about 3,900 bottles of an aromatherapy spray due to the possible presence of a rare and sometimes fatal bacteria, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tested the retailer's Better Homes and Gardens-branded spray and found Burkholderia pseudomallei, which causes the potentially fatal condition melioidosis.

The CDC has been investigating four confirmed cases of melioidosis including two deaths, the CPSC said.

The health agency did not confirm the source of the infections, but said it had found the spray in the home of a resident of Georgia who had earlier fallen ill with melioidosis.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · 10:48 AM UTC

Remy confident on outlook after firm flags 'exceptional' first half profit growth

Remy Cointreau said on Friday it was growing increasingly confident about its full year outlook after second-quarter sales beat expectations on the back of strong demand for its premium cognac in the United States, China and Europe.

Retail & Consumer
Vans sneaker maker VF sales stumble on supply hurdles
Retail & Consumer
Arbitration panel rejects Future's plea on Reliance deal in dispute with Amazon
Retail & Consumer
Hotel owner IHG says business travel returning after busy summer season
Retail & Consumer
Walmart, Walgreens U.S. stores roll out Moderna, J&J COVID-19 booster shots