Retail & Consumer
Walmart to require masks for store workers in high-risk U.S. counties - WSJ
July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. retail giant Walmart Inc (WMT.N) is reinstating a mask mandate for workers in U.S. counties deemed at high risk of COVID-19 transmission, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, as coronavirus cases surge in parts of the country.
The report added Walmart will encourage, but not require, shoppers to wear masks inside its stores.
