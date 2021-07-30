Walmart to require masks for store workers in high-risk U.S. counties - WSJ

The exterior of a Walmart department store pictured in West Haven, Connecticut, U.S., February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. retail giant Walmart Inc (WMT.N) is reinstating a mask mandate for workers in U.S. counties deemed at high risk of COVID-19 transmission, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, as coronavirus cases surge in parts of the country.

The report added Walmart will encourage, but not require, shoppers to wear masks inside its stores.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.