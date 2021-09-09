Skip to main content

Walmart to scrap quarterly bonuses for store workers - WSJ

A view of the Wal-Mart.com store at the Topanga Plaza in Canoga Park, California, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo/File Photo

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) is phasing out its decades-old quarterly bonuses for store workers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a memo, as the U.S. retailer implements hourly wage increases for its employees.

The report added the company is rolling the benefit, dubbed MyShare, into associates' base pay going forward.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

