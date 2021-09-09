Retail & Consumer
Walmart to scrap quarterly bonuses for store workers - WSJ
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) is phasing out its decades-old quarterly bonuses for store workers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a memo, as the U.S. retailer implements hourly wage increases for its employees.
The report added the company is rolling the benefit, dubbed MyShare, into associates' base pay going forward.
Walmart did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
