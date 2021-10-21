Walmart's Mexico unit posts net profit of 11 bln pesos

A customer shops inside a Walmart store in Mexico City, Mexico March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Walmart's Mexico unit on Thursday reported third quarter net profit of 11 billion pesos ($535.3 million), up from the year-earlier period, when the retailer posted net profit of 9.2 billion pesos.

Walmart de Mexico (WALMEX.MX), the biggest retailer in Mexico, brought in revenue of 176 billion pesos in the quarter.

($1 = 20.6420 at end-September)

