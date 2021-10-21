Retail & Consumer
Walmart's Mexico unit posts net profit of 11 bln pesos
MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Walmart's Mexico unit on Thursday reported third quarter net profit of 11 billion pesos ($535.3 million), up from the year-earlier period, when the retailer posted net profit of 9.2 billion pesos.
Walmart de Mexico (WALMEX.MX), the biggest retailer in Mexico, brought in revenue of 176 billion pesos in the quarter.
($1 = 20.6420 at end-September)
Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Noe Torres
