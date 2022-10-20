Walmart's Mexico unit says third-quarter net profit up 10%















MEXICO CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Walmart's Mexico unit on Thursday reported third-quarter net profit of 12.15 billion pesos ($603.8 million), up nearly 10% from the year-earlier period.

Walmart de Mexico (WALMEX.MX), the biggest retailer in Mexico, brought in a revenue of 197.89 billion pesos in the quarter.

($1 = 20.1271 pesos at end-September)

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Noe Torres; editing by Cassandra Garrison











