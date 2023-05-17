Watches of Switzerland shares slump on forecasting sales decline















May 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Watches of Switzerland Group (WOSG.L) slumped 12% on Wednesday, after the luxury watch retailer forecast a "modest" sales decline in the first quarter.

The company, which sells Rolex, Piguet and Cartier watches, also said it expects the challenging trading environment seen in last six months to persist in the first-half of the current year.

