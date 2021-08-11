Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Wendy's beats U.S. same-store sales estimates as customers return to restaurants

A Wendy's Co restaurant is pictured in Monrovia, California November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Wendy's Co (WEN.O) beat market estimates for U.S. same-store sales growth on Wednesday, as customers returned to its restaurants after easing of dining restrictions put in place to check the spread of COVID-19.

Reduced restrictions on travel and restaurant capacity as well as reopening of offices have boosted sales at major U.S. restaurant chains, including McDonald's Corp (MCD.N), Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG.N).

Wendy's also benefited from the breakfast menu it launched last year, which includes the crowd-favorite Baconator burger.

U.S. same-store sales for the second quarter rose 16.1%. Analysts were expecting a growth of 15.3%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The hamburger chain also forecast global system-wide sales growth between 11% and 13% in 2021, compared with its previous range of 8% to 10%.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; editing by Vinay Dwivedi

