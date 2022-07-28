Westfield-owner Unibail rises on recovery, hiked guidance

People walk by Westfield shopping centre in Shepherd's Bush, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

July 28 (Reuters) - Shopping mall owner Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW.AS) on Thursday raised its adjusted recurring earnings per share guidance for 2022 after first-half tenant sales in continental Europe reaching pre-Covid levels sooner than expected.

The shares of the group, which counts Forum des Halles in Paris and Madrid's La Vaguada among its assets, were up 2.8% in early trading and among the best performers on Amsterdam's blue chip index (.AEX).

"We are seeing strong leasing demand, with retailers expanding with us, thanks to the quality of our assets, which are located in the best catchment areas, and have an affluent customer base," Chief executive officer Jean-Marie Tritant said in a statement.

The group now sees 2022 adjusted recurring earnings per share at least at 8.90 euros, up from a range of 8.20 to 8.40 euros forecast previously.

According to its de-leveraging plan announced last year Unibail reported its net financial debt dropped by 1 billion euros ($1.02 billion) in the first half through an asset sale in the United States.

Disposals in Europe should be done by the end of 2022 - as 80% of its 4-billion euro plan has already been completed there. The group is confident it will achieve its goals in the United States by 2023, Unibail said in a conference call.

The company said first-half earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 48% year-on-year to 1.14 billion euros.

On Tuesday, the group's main rival Klepierre (LOIM.PA) also raised its full-year guidance.

($1 = 0.9799 euros)

