Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

Wizz Air expects its summer flying to beat pre-pandemic levels

1 minute read

Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) is likely to fly more this summer than it did pre-pandemic, said its chief executive, as European COVID-19 travel restrictions loosen.

"We are ramping up. We are seeing a less constrained environment going into peak summer and quite likely we're going to be above our 2019 capacity in a month or two from now," chief executive Jozsef Varadi told an online airlines event on Wednesday.

He said Wizz was already operating about 90% of its pre-pandemic 2019 capacity.

That puts Hungary-based Wizz, which has an eastern European focus, ahead of many other European airlines which are operating less than half their pre-pandemic capacity.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · June 8, 2021 · 7:29 AM UTCAmazon to invest $3 billion to open data centres in Spain in 2022

U.S. tech giant Amazon (AMZN.O) plans to invest 2.5 billion euros ($3.04 billion) in new data centres in the Spanish northern region of Aragon that will open in mid 2022, the company said on one of its websites on Monday.

Retail & ConsumerEU antitrust regulator cite concerns about voice assistants' exclusivity practices
Retail & ConsumerWizz Air expects its summer flying to beat pre-pandemic levels

Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) is likely to fly more this summer than it did pre-pandemic, said its chief executive, as European COVID-19 travel restrictions loosen.

Retail & ConsumerFrench retailer Auchan outlines online expansion in Russia
Retail & ConsumerShares in Italy's Autogrill fall ahead of 600 mln euro rights issue