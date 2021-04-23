Retail & ConsumerWizz Air sees summer capacity at between 60%-80%
1 minute read
Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) is planning to fly 60% to 80% of its 2019 capacity this summer, said its chief executive, as the Hungarian low-cost airline prepares for the travel situation to improve but with some restrictions in place.
"I'm expecting something between 60% to 80%, and this is the Wizz Air perspective," Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi told a virtual aviation conference on Friday.
