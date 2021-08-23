Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

Woolworths, Uber Eats join hands to meet same-hour delivery demand

1 minute read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Woolworths Group (WOW.AX), Australia's biggest supermarket chain, said on Monday it is teaming up with Uber Eats (UBER.N) for same-hour grocery deliveries to meet the unprecedented demand centred around speed and convenience amid the pandemic.

Woolworths' locations will be available on the Uber Eats app from the last week of August for account holders based in Sydney and Melbourne before expanding across the eastern seaboard in the following weeks, the supermarket chain said.

Consumer demand for home delivery has grown throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and risen even further during stringent lockdowns, the ride-share service's Eats platform said.

Uber Eats will also become a delivery option for customers ordering through the Woolworths website, with Uber providing delivery solutions to the supermarket chain's existing online retail operations, Woolworths said.

Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · August 20, 2021 · 3:10 PM UTC

Canada retail sales jump in June, but seen falling in July

Canadian retail sales surged 4.2% in June from May, led by a strong rebound in demand for clothing and accessories, while July retail sales likely fell 1.7%, data showed on Friday.

Retail & Consumer
UK July retail sales drop amid soccer frenzy and COVID 'pingdemic'
Retail & Consumer
M&S springs rare profit upgrade as new strategy delivers
Retail & Consumer
Fortress mulls options after Morrisons agrees rival CD&R takeover
Retail & Consumer
Factbox: How Big Tech is faring against U.S. lawsuits and probes