Yum Brands quarterly sales beat estimates on KFC, Pizza Hut strength

A delivery staff member wearing a protective mask enters a KFC fast food outlet after a delivery, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

July 29 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N) beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly sales on Thursday, as new menu items and easing restrictions on restaurants drove consumers to its KFC and Pizza Hut outlets.

Sales at Yum's chains as well as its rivals, including McDonald's (MCD.N) and Chipotle (CMG.N), have received a boost in recent months from new menu additions and efforts to improve their drive-thru, delivery and takeout businesses.

Yum's restaurants have launched a new chicken sandwich, Detroit-style pizza and menu items made using Beyond Meat's (BYND.O) plant-based meat, while also doubling down on their digital investments to fend off competition.

Digital sales were over $5 billion for the second consecutive quarter, Yum said, as people's appetite for online orders remained steady.

Comparable sales at its KFC restaurants increased 30%, while those at Pizza Hut jumped 10%. Analysts on average had expected an increase of 21.6% and 9.6%, respectively.

Same-store sales at either brand in the United States were above pre-pandemic levels, although those outside the country declined due to renewed coronavirus restrictions in certain markets, Yum said.

Net income rose to $391 million, or $1.29 per share, from $206 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, Yum earned $1.16 per share, versus estimates of 96 cents.

Overall comparable sales rose 23% for Yum in the second quarter ended June 30, beating estimates of a 20.5% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Yum also said it opened a record 603 net new restaurants, raising its long-term store growth forecast to between 4% and 5% from 4%.

Shares, up 13% this year, rose 2% in premarket trading.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

