A woman walks out a KFC restaurant in Beijing February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Yum China Holdings Inc said on Monday it has applied for a voluntary conversion of its secondary listing status to a primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

