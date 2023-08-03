Zalando nearly doubles operating profit in Q2 on better order economics

BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Zalando (ZALG.DE), Europe's biggest online fashion retailer, said on Thursday that it had nearly doubled its operating profit level in the second quarter on better order economics and more focused marketing.

Its second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) grew 87%, to 144.8 million euros ($158.24 million), compared with the same quarter last year, said the company.

The company also narrowed its full-year outlook for 2023, with operating profit now expected between 300-350 million euros, instead of 280-350 million euros previously, and said gross merchandise value (GMV) and revenue would be in the lower half of the initial guidance ranges.

($1 = 0.9151 euros)

Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine

