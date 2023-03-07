Zalando to focus on profitability after 2022 slump

The logo of fashion retailer Zalando is pictured at the new headquarters in Berlin
The logo of fashion retailer Zalando is pictured in Berlin, Germany, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
  • Full-year adjusted EBIT down 60%
  • EBIT margin dropped to 1.8% from 4.5%
  • Expects to reach top end of 3-6% margin target by 2025

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - Zalando (ZALG.DE), Europe's biggest online fashion retailer, will focus on improving profitability this year after a profit slump and stagnating sales last year.

The company's adjusted group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) plunged by 60.1% last year to 184.6 million euros ($197.3 million) on revenue down 0.1%, it said on Tuesday, in line with guidance updated in November.

The EBIT margin was 1.8%, compared with 4.5% in 2021, but the company's profitability push - including jobs cuts announced last month - is expected to help it to the top end of its 3-6%margin target by 2025 and double-digit margins in the long term, said co-CEO Robert Gentz.

For 2023, Zalando expects adjusted EBIT of between 280 million and 350 million euros, with revenue between a 1% decline and 4% gain.

Gross merchandise value (GMV) grew by 3% last year, to 14.8 billion euros, and Zalando now expects GMV growth of 1-7% this year.

Shares in the company were up 2.7% at 0801 GMT.

($1 = 0.9358 euros)

Reporting by Hakan Ersan Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Friederike Heine and David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next