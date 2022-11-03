Zalando sees FY results at lower end of target range















FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Zalando (ZALG.DE), Europe's biggest online fashion retailer, said it now expects its full-year revenues and operating profit to reach the lower end of its target range as it reported quarterly financial results.

In the third quarter, it posted revenue growth of 2.9% from the same quarter last year to 2.35 billion euros ($2.31 billion), with adjusted group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 13.5 million euros, up from 9.8 million euros.

($1 = 1.0180 euros)

