Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

Zalando to set up logistic site in France, creating 2,000 jobs, Elysee says

1 minute read
1/2

Zalando packaging from an online delivery is seen discarded in a cardboard box in Galway, Ireland, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - German online fashion retailer Zalando (ZALG.DE) will invest 300 million euros ($358 million) in a new logistics site in France that will lead to the creation of 2,000 jobs, the French presidential palace said on Monday.

It is one of the 22 investment projects outlined by the Elysee palace, for a total of 3.5 billion euros, as French President Macron welcomes 120 international chief executives in Versailles on Monday for his now traditional "Choose France" summit in which he pitches France as an investment destination.

Robert Gentz, one of Zalando co-CEO's, is on Macron's guest list.

($1 = 0.8377 euros)

Reporting by Sarah White; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · 10:44 AM UTCBurberry chief heads home to lead rival Ferragamo

Burberry boss Marco Gobbetti is leaving the company to return home and take the helm of Italian luxury goods group Ferragamo (SFER.MI), casting a pall over the British fashion brand's revamp.

Retail & ConsumerAnalysis: Chinese flock to home-grown brands in golden opportunity for investors
Retail & ConsumerIndian commerce minister: 'Arrogant' U.S. ecommerce giants flout our laws
Retail & ConsumerBritain could face food shortages due to lorry driver crisis
Retail & ConsumerU.S. consumer spending takes breather amid shortages; inflation rises