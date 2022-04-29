Retailer AO World warns on outlook amid weak demand, supply chain woes

April 29 (Reuters) - Electricals retailer AO World Plc (AO.L) on Friday cautioned that its near-term revenue and profit outlook could be hit by inflationary pressures, supply chain logistical challenges and the rising cost-of-living crisis.

The London-listed company forecast lower core earnings for the year ended March 31, due to weaker consumer demand and higher costs.

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

