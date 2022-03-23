Return of the meme stock? Retail short squeeze targets rally

View of the U.S. flag as a trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - More than a year after retail investors, aided by social media, forced an epic squeeze of a handful of heavily shorted stocks, a few of the infamous "meme" stocks were back in the fast lane this week.

GameStop Corp (GME.N) shares were up 12.9% in the last half hour of trade on Wednesday and AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC.N) surged 14.4%.

While GameStop shares were boosted by Chairman Ryan Cohen's disclosure that his investment company bought 100,000 shares of the video game retailer, the increase extends the 30% rally on Tuesday, which had no apparent catalyst. read more

GameStop and AMC were the top two most trending stocks on the retail investor-focused stocktwits.com on Wednesday.

Other companies associated with the trend, also referred to as "stonks" on social media, like Blackberry , Koss Corp (KOSS.O) and Sundial Growers (SNDL.O), were all up between 1.4% and 4.2%.

Netherlands-based electric vehicle charging company Allego NV (ALLG.N) joined the fray, skyrocketing as much as 133.2%.

On Tuesday, short sellers in Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) , GameStop and AMC lost $2.32 billion, according to S3 Partners.

Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Alden Bentley, Bernard Orr

