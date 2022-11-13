Rheinmetall to acquire Spanish explosives maker Expal for 1.2 billion euros

The logo of Rheinmetall is displayed at the Eurosatory international defense and security trade fair in Villepinte, near Paris, France June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - German military equipment manufacturer Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) said on Sunday it has agreed to acquire Spanish explosives and ammunition maker Expal Systems for an enterprise value of 1.2 billion euros ($1.24 billion).

Expal is a subsidiary of Spanish company Maxam, owned by private equity firm Rhone Capital, and generated revenue of 350 million euros in 2021, according to a source familiar with the deal.

Expal has a workforce of more than 1,000 employees and 11 production sites and is present in over 60 countries.

($1 = 0.9660 euros)

Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks