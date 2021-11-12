Richemont in advanced talks to further partnership with Farfetch

Movement plates for watches of Swiss watch manufacturer IWC are seen at its new factory in Schaffhausen, Switzerland August 27, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Richemont (CFR.S) and British-Portuguese online fashion platform Farfetch (IPO-FAR.L) are in advanced talks to further their partnership, the owner of jewellery house Cartier said on Friday.

Further progress has been made towards creating a neutral, industry-wide platform, Richemont said, with Farfetch investing directly in Yoox Net-A-Porter as a minority shareholder.

Other shareholders will be invited to participate, with the ultimate aim for Yoox Net-A-Porter to be a neutral platform, with no controlling shareholders, Richemont said.

