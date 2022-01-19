Richemont sales jump by a third in Christmas quarter

High-end jewellery is displayed at a Cartier store on Place Vendome in Paris, France, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

ZURICH, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Cartier maker Richemont said on Wednesday strong demand for its jewellery and watches in the Americas and Europe helped constant currency sales rise 32% in the quarter to Dec. 31.

Sales rose to 5.658 billion euros ($6.41 billion) in the company's third quarter - up 38% versus the 2019 Christmas quarter before the pandemic hit - the luxury goods group said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8828 euros)

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.