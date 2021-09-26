Skip to main content

Business

Rio Tinto and Canadian union reach labour deal for British Columbia ops

1 minute read

A sign adorns the building where mining company Rio Tinto has their office in Perth, Western Australia, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto (RIO.L), (RIO.AX) and Canadian union Unifor have reached a labour agreement in principle for the global miner's operations in the western Canadian province of British Columbia, the company said on Sunday.

The agreement comes after weeks of second-round talks between the two parties after the first round of negotiations over proposed changes to workers' retirement benefits and unresolved grievances had failed to go through in July.

Unifor, which represents about 900 workers at the miner's aluminium smelting plant in Kitimat and power generating facility in Kemano, had started a strike action at BC Works in July after the failed first round of talks. read more

"Both parties are satisfied that the proposed agreement will provide a foundation for respect in the workplace and underpin a competitive and sustainable future for BC Works," Rio Tinto said in a statement on its website on Sunday.

Both parties, however, refrained from revealing the details of the agreement until Unifor presented the proposed deal to its members and sought a ratification vote, which is expected to be conducted in the coming days, Rio added.

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 4:39 AM UTC

Tesla Shanghai to make 300,000 cars Jan-Sept despite chip shortage -sources

Tesla Inc's Shanghai factory is expected to produce 300,000 cars in the first nine months of the year, capped by a delivery rush in the end of the July-September quarter, despite a global semiconductor shortage, two sources said.

Business
Credit Suisse board backs CEO, chairman tells SonntagsBlick
Business
Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi to clean up existing mainland clients by end-2021
Business
Google to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace- CNBC
Business
Deputy chief of Russia's Novatek says he will fight US tax charges