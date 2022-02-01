Factbox: Rio Tinto report identifies bullying, sexual harassment, racism

Mining trucks are seen at the Oyu Tolgoi mine in South Gobi region, Mongolia June 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Stanway/File Photo

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto (RIO.AX)(RIO.L) on Tuesday released a report showing a culture of bullying, harassment and racism across its operations, including complaints of actual or attempted rape or sexual assault by 21 women. read more

The external report commissioned by Rio was based on an online survey completed by 10,300 people, nearly a quarter of its 45,000 strong workforce at 60 operations in 35 countries, as well as group and individual listening sessions.

Here is a summary of its findings.

BULLYING

- Bullying is systemic, experienced by nearly half of respondents

- Employees felt that bullying was normalised in many workplaces

- Employees said bullies often appear to progress at Rio Tinto

SEXISM AND SEXUAL HARASSMENT

- Majority of women spoke of harmful everyday sexism which also affected their ability to progress at the company

- Sexual harassment is a "significant organisational challenge" requiring "strong and immediate intervention" despite company initiatives

- Nearly 3 in 10 female respondents reported sexual harassment

- 21 women reported experiencing actual or attempted rape or sexual assault in the last five years

- Harassment highest at remote work sites. Women report eating alone to avoid dining halls and the gym, avoiding being out after dark, concern over bad lighting, poor security, limited hygiene facilities.

- Women spoke of lack of consequences when incidents reported

RACISM

- Strong view that in some parts of Rio Tinto, racism is "normalised"

- "I have copped racism in every single corner of this company," said one respondent

- Highest rates reported in South Africa and among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men

CHALLENGES

- Many employees not confident their concerns will be treated seriously if they report them

- Some employees reported "culture of silence", lack of confidentiality

- Employees spoke of hierarchical, male dominated culture where harmful behaviour is often tolerated or normalised

- Employees say harmful behaviour by serial perpetrators is often an open secret and see little accountability for "high performers

RECOMMENDATIONS

- Commended Rio's moves towards cultural change but noted reform "is only at an early stage"

- Leadership capability needs strengthening, in particular effective people management skills

- Greater focus on prevention of harmful behaviour

- Independent, confidential unit needed to hear and respond to reports of harmful behaviour

- Remote mine sites should have appropriate facilities to increase safety and inclusion

- "Very encouraging" level of confidence among employees that Rio will make a meaningful difference over the next two years.

