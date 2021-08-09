Business
Ritchie Bros to buy Euro Auctions for $1 bln
1 minute read
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Asset management company Ritchie Bros (RBA.TO) said on Sunday it would acquire plant and machinery auction house Euro Auctions for an enterprise value of 775 million pounds ($1.07 billion) in cash.
The transaction, which was approved by Ritchie Bros' board of directors, is expected to close in late 2021 or early 2022.
($1 = 0.7213 pounds)
Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.
