Rite Aid says it rejected Spear Point's buyout offer

A woman shops inside of a Rite Aid store in New York City, New York, U.S., June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

April 21 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp (RAD.N) said on Thursday it had rejected a proposal from Spear Point Capital Management to acquire all of its shares.

The pharmacy chain's board said the proposal was not credible as it had no evidence of financing and required multiple months of exclusivity, among other reasons.

The New York Post reported late on Wednesday that the private equity firm had made its offer in April, valuing Rite Aid at more than $800 million.

Rite Aid had a market capitalization of $392.7 million as of Wednesday's close.

The company will "as always, be responsive to credible proposals that will enhance stockholder value", it said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.