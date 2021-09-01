Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Future of Money

Robinhood says SEC reviewing share sale filing

1 minute read

The logo of Robinhood Markets, Inc. is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company's IPO in New York City, U.S., July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Online brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) said on Wednesday the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was reviewing a filing of share sale by a group of its shareholders.

Shares of the newly public company had taken a hit in early August after it said early investors may sell nearly 98 million shares, noting that the company will not receive any of the proceeds. read more

Robinhood said it submitted an amended resale filing on Wednesday, adding that no sales can be made off the filing until the SEC staff completes their review and declares it effective. https://refini.tv/2WJRrjK

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Robinhood says SEC reviewing share sale filing

