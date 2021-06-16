Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Rome wants Stellantis to build battery plant in Italy - industry minister

A Stellantis sign is seen outside the company's headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S., June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

MILAN, June 16 (Reuters) - Italy's government expects carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) will build in Italy its third electric battery plant in Europe, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Wednesday, the day after he met the company and unions.

During a parliamentary hearing, Giorgetti said he had reiterated to Stellantis that the government expected the plant would be located in Italy. read more

"Where? We are waiting for answers from the company, but we certainly expect it to be located in Italy," he said.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Cristina Carlevaro

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

