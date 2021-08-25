Business
Royal Bank of Canada beats quarterly profit expectations
TORONTO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, after it released reserves set aside to cover credit losses and as the lender saw strong growth across its banking, wealth management and capital markets units.
Canada's largest lender by market value reported overall net income of C$4.3 billion ($3.41 billion), or C$2.97 per share, in the three months ended July 31, up from C$3.2 billion, or C$2.20 per share, a year ago, and compared with analysts' expectations of C$2.63 per share.
($1 = 1.2598 Canadian dollars)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.