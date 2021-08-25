Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Royal Bank of Canada beats quarterly profit expectations

The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

TORONTO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, after it released reserves set aside to cover credit losses and as the lender saw strong growth across its banking, wealth management and capital markets units.

Canada's largest lender by market value reported overall net income of C$4.3 billion ($3.41 billion), or C$2.97 per share, in the three months ended July 31, up from C$3.2 billion, or C$2.20 per share, a year ago, and compared with analysts' expectations of C$2.63 per share.

($1 = 1.2598 Canadian dollars)

