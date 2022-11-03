Royal Caribbean beats quarterly revenue estimates on higher bookings















Nov 3 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Group (RCL.N) beat third-quarter revenue estimates on Thursday, benefiting from bookings and strong onboard spending as cruise travel rebounds after a pandemic-led pause.

The company's shares, down 35.4% this year, rose about 1% in premarket trading.

Cruise operators such as Royal Caribbean that have relaxed COVID-19 protocols on board are now witnessing an increase in bookings from well-to-do customers, who are feeling a smaller pinch from effects of decades-high inflation.

The cruise operator's revenue soared to $2.99 billion for the third quarter from $456.96 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $2.97 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company posted net income of $32.97 million, or 13 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $1.42 billion, or $5.59 per share, a year earlier.

