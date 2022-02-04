Royal Caribbean says Omicron will delay return to profitability

A view of the world's largest cruise ship of Royal Caribbean Cruises, the 362-metre-long Symphony of the Seas, during its world presentation ceremony, berthed at a port in Malaga, Spain March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Group (RCL.N) said on Friday that the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant would delay its return to profitability after missing estimates for fourth-quarter revenue.

The variant's lightning spread has forced operators to tweak trip itineraries and even cancel voyages, dealing another blow to an industry that just started sailing again from U.S. ports in mid-2021.

"The timing of Omicron was particularly unfortunate for the first half of 2022 bookings and will likely delay our return to profitability by a few months," Royal Caribbean said in a statement.

Total revenue came in at $982.2 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31, while analysts on average had expected $1.04 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

